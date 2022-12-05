Foggy mornings with afternoon temps back in the 80s

Monday’s Forecast:

We are starting this Monday with a dense fog advisory along our coastal counties until 9 a.m. Despite the clouds, we’ll warm up to the lower 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of light rain..

A sprinkle early with temps climbing to the lower 80s this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Back in the 80s:

High pressure anchored in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will churn in a strong south wind. This weather pattern will keep us warm and muggy. Afternoon high temperatures will climb to the lower 80s through Thursday. This is nearly 15 degrees warmer than our average highs for this time of year.

Temps back in the lower 80s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

The one thing to watch on our 10-day forecast is when we get our next strong cold front. We do have low rain chances at the end of the week. As far as our next December cooldown, looks like we are waiting until Monday of next week.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

End of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

November 30th marked the official last day of hurricane season. While we didn’t reach the anticipated storm number this year, there were still 14 named storms. Florida bared the brunt of three direct hits from storms this season. There was one preseason forecast that predicted the correct number of storms to form. Check out Frank’s blog to see who got the hurricane forecast right.