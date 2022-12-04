Warm & cloudy this week

Sunday’s Forecast:

Fog doesn’t appear to be an issue for most of the area on Sunday but we will start off a little cooler with spots in the upper to mid 50s before jumping back into the upper 60s to near 70.

Cool morning to comfortable mostly cloudy afternoon

Texans Tailgate Forecast:

Sunday’s weather is perfect for the Texans game! It will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower-70s.

Near perfect tailgate weather today!

10-day Forecast:

The one thing to watch on our 10-day forecast is when we get our next strong cold front. We do have low rain chances mid-week as a front stays north of Houston but will pull up some streamer showers from the coast. As far as a December cooldown, we may be waiting until our next weekend when the next cold front will try to move through.

Much warmer than normal week ahead!

End of The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

November 30th marked the official last day of hurricane season. While we didn’t reach the anticipated storm number this year, there were still 14 named storms. Florida bared the brunt of three direct hits from storms this season. There was one preseason forecast that predicted the correct number of storms to form. Check out Frank’s blog to see who got the hurricane forecast right.