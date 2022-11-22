Cold and wet Monday to kick of holiday week

Monday evening hour by hour forecast:

After a one day break, the rain is back. Like Saturday, today has been a cold washout. Temperatures have stayed in the 40s all day. The rain will fall off and on through the overnight hours.

Cold Temps and rain chances stick around into Tuesday morning.

Expected range is a tenth of an inch to a half inch of rain

Tuesday & Wednesday:

All of Monday’s rain moves out overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday are cool in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Back in the 60s starting tomorrow

Thanksgiving Forecast:

It’s going to be a rainy Thanksgiving. We could start the day with light rain with a cold front moving through in the afternoon. That front will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms. This is a great day to be indoors with family and friends.

Afternoon thunderstorms expected

68 degrees with an 80% chance of rain

Could we get an inch of rain and become the rainiest Thankgiving on record

10-day Forecast:

Temperatures are in the 60s starting tomorrow. Next week the 70s are back. It’s been a cold stretch in Houston. The past nine days our average high temperature is only 57 degrees. The big focus during this ten day is rain on Thanksgiving and also on Black Friday.