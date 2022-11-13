Cold air has arrived! Fall is officially here in Texas!

Freeze Warnings:

We’re set for the coldest night we’ve seen since early spring! Most of our northern counties are under Freeze Warnings from midnight until 8am Sunday. Temperatures will crash into the low 30s and even some upper 20s! Make sure to cover plants and lawn sprinklers if you are in the purple areas.

Very cold temperatures are likely tomorrow morning

Sunday Forecast:

Sunday will start off very chilly in the 30s and low 40s but sunshine should help to get afternoon highs back into the upper 50s again for Sunday.

Cold this morning with a warming close to 60 degrees.

10-day Forecast:

Our extended forecast has very cool temperatures! Lows will be in the 30s and 40s! Our warmest temperature of the next 10 days is only in the mid-60s, bundle up!