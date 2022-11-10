Cold front blasts through Friday

From the 80s to the 50s

Another warm Thursday:

This afternoon will again climb to the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. The only area with rain today is near Matagorda Bay. A light southeasterly wind will pump in the humidity.

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s

Friday cold front:

A strong cold front moves through tomorrow, Veteran’s Day. It will bring a line of storms with dramatically colder temperatures Friday night and this weekend. Get your coats out, the wind Saturday will bring a biting chill. There is a low chance for severe weather. The primary threats are damaging winds and hail.

Storms will be likely in the afternoon.

1 on a scale of 1-5

Possible rain amounts Friday through early Saturday

10-day Forecast:

Our Friday cold front will bring morning temperatures in the 40s this weekend, with highs in the lower 60s and upper 50s. After Friday our next chance of rain is Monday and it stays chilly all next week.

Much cooler temperatures are expected next week!

Tracking the tropics:

Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach. Maximum sustained winds were at 75mph, which classified it as a category 1 hurricane. Nicole will continue to bring heavy downpours throughout Florida, Georgia and South Carolina over the next several days.