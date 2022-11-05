Severe weather pushes east

Today is the transition day with cooler temps on the back side of the front that passed to the coast.

As forecast, a main line of storms pushed through from 10pm and move quite quickly toward and off the coast by 3am.

Front and Storms pushed off the coast (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Strong wind was a signature of the front with heavy rain as it pushed toward the coast. Tornadoes in the Dallas area resulted in at least one death. The heaviest of the storms stayed mostly to the north and east of the Houston Metro. Tornado watches continue to be issued in Louisiana and points east.

Our weekend hour by hour:

Cooler temperatures are in store for Saturday compared to Friday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our weekend forecast:

As the rain moves east, the rest of the weekend looks lovely. Game 6 of the World Series will be pleasant. We won’t get a drastic drop in temperatures and we warm up a little Sunday.

Very nice temperatures to raise money in the Boot Walk to End Cancer (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Astros forecast is quite pleasant for game six of the World Series (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We fall back this weekend, and get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end. Election day is Tuesday, with no weather issues to vote.