Severe weather pushes east

As forecast, a main line of storms pushed through from 10pm and move quite quickly toward and off the coast by 3am.
Strong wind was a signature of the front with heavy rain as it pushed toward the coast. Tornadoes in the Dallas area resulted in at least one death. The heaviest of the storms stayed mostly to the north and east of the Houston Metro. Tornado watches continue to be issued in Louisiana and points east.
Our weekend hour by hour:
Our weekend forecast:
As the rain moves east, the rest of the weekend looks lovely. Game 6 of the World Series will be pleasant. We won’t get a drastic drop in temperatures and we warm up a little Sunday.
10-day Forecast:
We fall back this weekend, and get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end. Election day is Tuesday, with no weather issues to vote.