Severe weather threat tonight

Damaging winds, tornadoes and hail possible

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Friday forecast:

After a quiet morning, we’ll track a line of thunderstorms that may bring severe weather to southeast Texas tonight. We have a 30% chance of rain this afternoon, but the main line arrives at 9 p.m. tonight in our northern and western cities. It’s in Houston at 11 p.m. and along our coast at 1 a.m.

Severe weather threat late Friday/early Saturday:

Damaging winds, tornadoes and hail area all possible as this line of storms moves through. Rain amounts range from .50″-1.5″. November has the highest incidence of tornadoes behind the month of February. Make sure you are in a safe place tonight as the storm pass through.

Our weekend forecast:

The rain moves out early Saturday morning and the rest of the weekend looks lovely. Game 6 of the World Series will be pleasant. We won’t get a drastic drop in temperatures and we warm up a little Sunday.

10-day Forecast:

We fall back this weekend, and get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end. Election day is Tuesday, with no weather issues to vote.

