Stormy Tuesday: A low-pressure trough brings rain through the afternoon🌧️

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms are moving through southeast Texas this morning. It will be messy and inconvenient for the ride to work and for our kids heading to school. The heaviest rain today will fall south of I-10. Storms will be with us through the afternoon with clearing coming this evening.

A rainy start to the day, lasting through the afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Heaviest rain SW of Houston (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We climb back to the 80s Thursday, with our next chance of rain Friday and Saturday. We fall back this weekend, and get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end. Election day is Tuesday, with no weather issues to vote.

What to expect through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

Tropical Storm Lisa is moving west. It is forecast to hit near Belize midweek. It is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.