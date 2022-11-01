Stormy Tuesday: A low-pressure trough brings rain through the afternoon🌧️

Tuesday’s Forecast:
Showers and thunderstorms are moving through southeast Texas this morning. It will be messy and inconvenient for the ride to work and for our kids heading to school. The heaviest rain today will fall south of I-10. Storms will be with us through the afternoon with clearing coming this evening.
10-day Forecast:
We climb back to the 80s Thursday, with our next chance of rain Friday and Saturday. We fall back this weekend, and get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end. Election day is Tuesday, with no weather issues to vote.
Tracking the tropics:
Tropical Storm Lisa is moving west. It is forecast to hit near Belize midweek. It is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.