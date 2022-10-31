Rain returns Tuesday

Spooktacular Night:

We have perfect weather for trick-or-treating this evening! We have high clouds which will keep our temperatures in the 60s for most of the evening. There will be calm winds and dry conditions.

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s with cloudy skies.

There are rain chances throughout the morning and early afternoon so keep the umbrellas handy!

Forecast accumulation will be minimal.

10-day Forecast:

We climb back to the 80s Thursday, with our next chance of rain Friday and Saturday. We fall back this weekend, and get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end. Election day is Tuesday, and right now no weather issues to vote.

Tracking the tropics:

Tropical Storm Lisa is our next named storm. It is forecast to hit near Belize as a hurricane midweek. It will not be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.