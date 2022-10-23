Weather: Warming up on Sunday, next cold front coming soon

Rain chances will play a big part in whether a game 4 is played tonight in New York City.

Sunday forecast:

After a mild start in the upper 60s, we head into the mid-80s across the region. We’ll have breezy to windy conditions through most of the day. Expect winds to stay elevated between 15-25 mph, with gusts approaching 30.

Warm overnight temps will turn into mid 80s and breezy Sunday afternoon

Cold front coming late Monday:

A fall cold front will swing through early Tuesday bringing a quick line of thunderstorms pre-dawn and also bringing back some cooler Fall weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for mid-week!

Early Tuesday's front will bring back some fall weather

10-day forecast:

After Sunday, a couple of fronts with rain this week will give us a taste of fall again as we head into Halloween weekend!

Warmer next couple of days ahead of Tuesday morning cold front.

Eye on the Tropics:

Roslyn is a major Cat 3 hurricane and expected to weaken prior to landfall today just south of Mazatlan. The rest of the tropics is quiet.

Hurricane Roslyn is still a Cat 3 storm and will make landfall later today.

