Weather: Warming up on Sunday, next cold front coming soon

Sunday forecast:
After a mild start in the upper 60s, we head into the mid-80s across the region. We’ll have breezy to windy conditions through most of the day. Expect winds to stay elevated between 15-25 mph, with gusts approaching 30.
Cold front coming late Monday:
A fall cold front will swing through early Tuesday bringing a quick line of thunderstorms pre-dawn and also bringing back some cooler Fall weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for mid-week!
10-day forecast:
After Sunday, a couple of fronts with rain this week will give us a taste of fall again as we head into Halloween weekend!
Eye on the Tropics:
Roslyn is a major Cat 3 hurricane and expected to weaken prior to landfall today just south of Mazatlan. The rest of the tropics is quiet.
