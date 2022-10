Friday Forecast:

Still cool(ish) to kick off Friday but with a steady and breezy at times southwest wind, we’ll see afternoon temps top out in the mid 80s.

Cool to start the day but then back into the mid 80s

10-day Forecast:

This fall feel isn’t with us very long. We warm up to the mid-80s Friday with the humidity making a return. Next chance of rain is Monday of next week.