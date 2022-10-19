Burrrrr! Houston will have another cold morning on Thursday

Tonight’s Forecast:

This evening will be chilly! Clear skies will once again allow us to cool into the 40s, so grab the big coats!

Thursday’s Forecast:

Although jackets will be needed in the morning, it will be a great afternoon! We will warm back up to the 80s in the afternoon with highs in the 80s through the weekend. There are no issues for the ALCS Game 2!

10-day Forecast:

This fall feel isn’t with us very long. We warm up to the mid-80s Friday with the humidity making a return. Next chance of rain is Monday of next week.