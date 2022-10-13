Cool front this morning, drier air on the way

Thursday’s Forecast:

A cool front is moving through this morning brining a broken line of thunderstorms. All of this rain will move out of SE Texas by 7am. For most of us, the rest of our day will be dry, with lowering humidity and it will be hot. Our expected high is 90 degrees this afternoon. It appears the front may stall south of I-10 which means we may get more rain this afternoon and tonight for our coastal cities. We’ll track this for you today making sure the front doesn’t stall closer to Houston.

The front stalls south of I-10 with our coastal cities getting more rain this evening (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold fronts & hurricane season:

While hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30th, It’s over for SE Texas. The reason is our fall fronts. Once we get our first strong cold front, our upper level wind pattern changes. We now get more of a consistent northerly wind which places a block on tropical systems moving into our area. With reliable records going back to the mid-1800s, we’ve never had a storm hit us past October 16th. 1991 was the year category one hurricane Jerry hit SE Texas.

A wind shift blocks storms from moving north (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Fall fronts change our wind direction (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Fronts block tropical systems from moving into SE Texas (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The latest hurricane to hit SE Texas was October 16, 1989. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Our next strong cold front arrives Monday of next week. That front will drop our afternoon highs to the 70s with lows in the 50s!

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Karl is stationary this Thursday morning. It will beging to drift south tomorrow and make landfall in Mexico this weekend. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.