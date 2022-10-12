Wild weather around the world

Hello! We’ve had amazing autumn weather here in Houston, nothing very notable other than the intense ragweed pollen. However, across the globe we saw a lot of interesting weather. Let’s dive in!

Last week, we had some fun with the wild weather focusing on fall foliage in the Northeast, northern lights in the UK, and a haboob! This week we have quite the variety of topics! We’ll discuss a popular holiday vacation spot flooding in coastal Spain, a volcano eruption in Italy and how Hurricane Julia affected Central America.

Costa Blanca floods amid heavy rainfall:

When you picture Costa Blanca in Spain, images of the white beaches with clear Mediterranean water come to mind as it is one of the most popular vacation spots in Spain. Unfortunately, this was not a relaxing venue earlier this week as heavy rainfall battered the eastern coast of Spain. The town of Torrevieja was hit very hard, which turned the streets into rivers. It washed away outdoor dining locations, flooding shops, and caused extensive damage.

Restaurant tables and chairs swept away in Spanish flood

A volcano erupts in Italy:

In the Italian island of Stromboli a volcano erupted over the weekend causing lava to flow into the Tyrrhenian Sea. This produced harrowing sights as ash and smoke filled the air. Only a few hundred live on the island and the government has urged them to stay home, raising their alert level from yellow to orange as there’s currently “a situation of enhanced volcano imbalance.”

Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, with lava reaching the sea

The Stromboli volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, but it is still a wild sight to see. Although it looked like something out of an end-of-the-world movie, this eruption did not cause any casualties.

Stromboli volcano looks 'lively' from afar as lava spills into sea

Julia hits Central America:

Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua early on Sunday morning as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. By lunchtime on Sunday, Julia had decreased in intensity to a tropical depression, and it had totally dissipated and moved into the Pacific basin by Monday evening. Despite losing wind intensity, heavy rainfall continued for days as Julia passed into the Pacific basin. This intense rainfall led to a hillside collapse which killed five people in the Alta Verapaz province. Sadly, these are just some of the dozens reported dead from Julia.

'Life threatening' storm warned as Hurricane Julia hits northern Nicaragua

Although Julia decreased in strength as it moved across Central America, it still brought flash flooding that killed over 10 people in El Salvador. In the video below you can see a flood rescue mission that happened on Monday in El Salvador.