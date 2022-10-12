This drought needs to moo-ve on

My cover photo today with a rolled bale of hay illustrates an important point: it’s rolled because it was purchased somewhere else and brought to the dry farm in Hempstead that obviously isn’t producing. Look at this drought shot on click2pins from Iamdan in Plantersville, between Magnolia and Navasota in Grimes County:

Cracked ground from the drought

Speaking of counties, many of us are back to Burn Bans:

Burn Bans

And here is why....despite 4-8″ of rain in August, we quickly returned to drought in September. Less than an inch of rain over the entire month:

7 of 30 days had rain in September

And, so far, October has produced ‘goose eggs’:

October rain is coming in as ZERO

All told, we’re running 6″ BELOW normal rainfall since Labor Day. Area lakes and reservoirs have not dried out but they are certainly down:

Houston Reservoirs

Austin Reservoirs

Today’s front only offers a 10-20% rain chance as the upper atmosphere is very dry and much of the rain may not even reach the ground. So this one isn’t a drought buster. Another, stronger front is slated for Monday which could bring in 1-2″ of rain as well as a true fall temperature pattern of highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. However, after Monday’s rainy front we are back to dry until the end of the month!

Frank

