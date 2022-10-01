More chilly mornings & warm afternoons through the weekend 🍂🍃

Near perfect conditions for this morning's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure!

Saturday’s Forecast:

Saturday is going to be an almost picture-perfect day with sunny skies, dry air and highs in the mid-80s. The only issue will be an Air Quality Alert because of expected higher than normal ozone levels.

Tracking Ian:

What’s left of Ian is now an area of low pressure that will continue its northward movement and resulting in heavy rain for much of the northeast. 2-4″ of rain is possible in areas of the Western North Carolina and the Appalacians. Some areas could see as much as 6 inches. Limited flash flooding is possible in impacted areas.

10-day Forecast:

We get to keep this fantastic fall weather throughout the 10-day forecast!