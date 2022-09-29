More cool mornings & warm afternoons through the weekend 🍂🍃

Thursday’s Forecast:

Thursday will again be another amazing autumn day with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. Cool mornings as well in the 60s and 50s through the weekend.

Temperatures warm to the mid-80s with sunny skies and low humidity (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ian now a Tropical Storm:

Ian made landfall at 3:05pm EDT on Wednesday near Cayo Costa near Sanibel Island in southwestern Florida. The storm landed with 150mph winds and has already brought in a storm surge between 6-10 feet, even higher across Fort Myers and Naples. The storm will move out of Florida today. Here is Thursday morning update:

Will hit South Carolina tomorrow afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.

10-day Forecast:

We get to keep this fantastic fall weather throughout the 10-day forecast!