More cool mornings & warm afternoons through the weekend 🍂🍃

Thursday’s Forecast:
Thursday will again be another amazing autumn day with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. Cool mornings as well in the 60s and 50s through the weekend.
Ian now a Tropical Storm:
Ian made landfall at 3:05pm EDT on Wednesday near Cayo Costa near Sanibel Island in southwestern Florida. The storm landed with 150mph winds and has already brought in a storm surge between 6-10 feet, even higher across Fort Myers and Naples. The storm will move out of Florida today. Here is Thursday morning update:
Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.
10-day Forecast:
We get to keep this fantastic fall weather throughout the 10-day forecast!