Rain, humidity back in southeast Texas

Sunday’s Forecast:
Rain chances will be minor for most of Sunday afternoon but more sticky weather is back along with some summer heat. Highs will again be pushing back into the mid 90s.
Tracking the tropics:
We continue to watch Fiona. Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for Puerto Rico. Fiona is expected to strengthen in the next couple of days and could become a category 2 hurricane. It will not move into the Gulf of Mexico.
There is one other tropical wave in the Atlantic but it only has a very low chance to become Gaston while having no impact to land. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.
10-day forecast:
The official start of Fall is Thursday but it will feel like summer with temperatures climbing to the mid and even upper 90s next week. We like to call it “Second Summer”!