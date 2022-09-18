Rain, humidity back in southeast Texas

Astros will play in air conditioned comfort as the hot and humid conditions prevail outside.

Sunday’s Forecast:

Rain chances will be minor for most of Sunday afternoon but more sticky weather is back along with some summer heat. Highs will again be pushing back into the mid 90s.

Slight rain chances still around for Sunday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

We continue to watch Fiona. Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for Puerto Rico. Fiona is expected to strengthen in the next couple of days and could become a category 2 hurricane. It will not move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Fiona expected to strengthen to Hurricane strength later today or tonight. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Fiona expected to hit Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic before heading out to see and possibly Bermuda. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There is one other tropical wave in the Atlantic but it only has a very low chance to become Gaston while having no impact to land. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.

10-day forecast:

The official start of Fall is Thursday but it will feel like summer with temperatures climbing to the mid and even upper 90s next week. We like to call it “Second Summer”!