Rain & humidity back in southeast Texas

Saturday’s Forecast:
Saturday will once again bring rain chances, primarily between 11AM and 6PM. Showers and thunderstorms are possible so keep the umbrella handy! Highs will be in the low 90s.
Tracking the tropics:
We continue to watch Fiona. Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for the Leeward Island and Puerto Rico. Fiona is expected to strengthen in the next couple of days and could become a category 2 hurricane. It will not move into the Gulf of Mexico. There are two other tropical waves in the Atlantic but they only have a very low chance to become Gaston while having no impact to land. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.
10-day forecast:
The official start of Fall is Thursday but it will feel like summer with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s next week.