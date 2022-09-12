Dry air moving into southeast Texas

Monday’s Forecast:

Dry air is moving into southeast Texas lowering the humidity. It will be hot this afternoon as temperatures climb to the lower-90s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday starts with a delightful feel with temperatures in the 60s.

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We have dry weather with lower humdity through Wednesday. The humidity with a chance of rain is back starting Thursday.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

We are tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic. Both have a 20% to become a tropical system in the next five days. Fiona is the next name. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.