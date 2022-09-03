Flood risk through Labor Day Monday

Rainfall is likely through the weekend into next week.

Today’s Hour by Hour Forecast:

Rain will start this morning along the coast and spread throughout southeast Texas.

Showers start this morning and last through the afternoon.

Saturday’s Forecast:

Today will be wet. Unlike what we have seen the past few days, our rainfall is possible throughout the day. As early as 9-10AM we can see The deep moisture content in our atmosphere along with this front, creates an environment where street flooding can occur from slow moving cells of heavy rain.

Rain is likely.

Flood threat Saturday:

Today through Labor Day we have a widespread rainy pattern with more threats of street flooding.

All of Southeast Texas has a moderate chance of excessive rainfall today.

Sunday & Labor Day Monday:

It’s going to be an ACTIVE weather weekend. Rain chances are likely every day, and flooding is certainly a concern. Plan on extra travel time and respect the lightning threat - if you are at the pool or a lake and hear thunder head indoors. More heavy rain with a threat of flooding lasts through Monday. Make sure you have backup plans because once the rain starts it may be a long while before the rain ends.

Wet and warm Labor Day Weekend

Rain is expected on Labor Day. Houston’s wettest Labor Day Holiday was in 1923 when we received 2.45″ of rain.

The hottest labor day was 109 in 2000.

10-day forecast:

The benefit of having a weather pattern like this is it keeps temperatures in check. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and lower 90s through next weekend.

Another wet week ahead!

Tracking the tropics:

Hurricane Danielle is churning in the Northern Atlantic, but it poses no threat to land. This is a fish storm. It won’t move much farther north than it is now. Invest 91L may become Earl in the next few days. It will stay over the Atlantic. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.

Two Tropical Storms now active with neither expected to impact the United States.