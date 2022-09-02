Have Meteorologist Anthony Yanez visit your school

Teachers and school administrators, Anthony Yanez has been meeting with students throughout southeast Texas since 2003 and now he wants to visit you!

His engaging presentation will expose your students to the fun side of STEM. He challenges students to look at weather as more than just a forecast.

His presentation covers parts of the Texas Education Code for essential knowledge and skills for science.

Visiting with students (Anthony Yanez)

Several options available:

Kindergarten to 1st Grade: Anthony will read his children’s book, “A Wild Ride on the Water Cycle, A Jake and Alice Adventure.”

1st & 2nd Grade: Anthony shares what makes our weather and addresses severe weather safety. He starts with the basics of the water cycle and that leads to how lightning is made and how to stay safe in thunderstorms and flooding. Topics include the coolest clouds you’ll ever see and how hurricanes and tornadoes form.

3rd – 5th Grade: Anthony goes beyond Texas weather. Students will discover what students their age deal with in other cities around the country. Some topics discussed are wildfires, tsunami and earthquakes.

Middle school & High school: Anthony shares our biggest severe weather threats in southeast Texas, going into detail on hurricanes, flash flooding and heat. He also discusses the different career paths of meteorologists.

A Jake & Alice Adventure (Anthony Yanez)

visiting with students (Anthony Yanez)

Visiting with students (Anthony Yanez)

Visiting with students (Anthony Yanez)

If you are a teacher or school administrator interested in having Anthony come out to your school, email Anthony to discuss dates and times. He usually makes these visits on Wednesdays or Thursdays in the morning. Once the details are worked out, he’ll send a link to book with the station.