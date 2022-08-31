Weather pattern change today

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Wednesday we return to a more hit and miss storm pattern. But that still translates to parts of southeast Texas getting thunderstorms this afternoon.

Temperatures climb to the lower-90s with a 40% chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Flood threat back Thursday:

We return to a widespread rainy pattern with a low threat of street flooding. This threat stays with us through the start of the holiday weekend.

Small chance of street flooding in the green colored in area (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures in the lower 90s with the chance of more widespread rain Thursday & Friday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

The benefit of having a weather pattern like this is it keeps temperatures in check. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and lower 90s through Friday of next week.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves that have chances for development the next five days. Which ever forms first will become Danielle. As of Wednesday morning Invest 91L will remain over the Atlantic. If this changes we’ll let you know. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.

Ad

Will one of these tropical waves form today before the end of August? (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

As of Wednesday morning this is not expected to hit the United States (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

No tropical system in the month of August:

We’ve had three named tropical systems this hurricane season. None have formed this month. If we don’t get a storm today, this will be the first time since 1997 we don’t get a named storm in the month. That year we finished the season with 7 storms. The same thing happened in 1961. That year finished with 12 storms. But one of them was category 4 Hurricane Carla that slammed into SE Texas.

The last time this happened was 1997 (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Labor Day Weekend Forecast:

The holiday weekend will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms. This will keep temperatures in the upper-80s.

We will see rain chances. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain is expected on Labor Day. Houston’s wettest Labor Day Holiday was in 1923 when we received 2.45″ of rain.