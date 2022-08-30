This rainy, stormy pattern isn’t going anywhere

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Tuesday will once again bring a street flood chance along the 59 freeway and cities north and west. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s early this afternoon.

Temperatures climb to the upper 80s with a 60% chance of rain

Heaviest rain expected west of I-45

More rain in the forecast:

Wednesday we return to a more hit and miss sea breeze storm pattern. But that still translates to more rain scattered throughout SE Texas. We have another low flood threat Thursday.

What to expect through Thursday

10-day forecast:

The benefit of having a weather pattern like this is it keeps temperatures in check. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and lower 90s through Thursday of next week.

What to expect through Thrusday of next week

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves that have chances for development the next five days. Which ever forms first will become Danielle. As of Tuesday morning Invest 91L will remain over the Atlantic. If this changes we’ll keep you posted. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.

Two areas of concern this Tuesday morning