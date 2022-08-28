Storm chances this weekend

Sunday’s Forecast:

Look for enough sun to heat things into the 90s today but we’ll also see enough storm activity for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. This is a hit and miss pattern but if you get hit, these cells can bring a heavy amount of rain in a short amount of time.

A little less rain coverage is likely to allow our temps to warm a bit close to the mid 90s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Afternoon storms:

The Our futurecast model once again shows a familiar pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. We’ll also see a few morning showers mostly along the coast that will move farther inland as we reach heat of the day temps.

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We saw 7 days in a row with measurable rainfall, which was the first time since February! That streak ended Thursday, but we still have a chance of rain the next 10-days.

Another wetter than normal week ahead! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is watching four tropical waves that have low to medium chances for development over the next five days. One is headed toward the Caribbean and then the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropics are heating up as if on cue! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Below is a comparison for Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. The American model has a hurricane into Mexico after earlier computer runs had it in the Gulf! The European model has this as an open wave in Mexico but now has a hurricane off the coast of Florida. The American model is notorious for creating what are called “model-canes.” We need this system to get a better circulation before we can say for sure what we can expect on Labor Day. the bottom line is that without any specificity, both models are showing an increase in activity. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that will form in the tropics.

