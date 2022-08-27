Storm chances this weekend

Saturday’s Forecast:

Look for enough sun to heat things into the 90s today but we’ll also see enough storm activity for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Look for temps to be cooler than normal but plenty humid!

Saturday’s Futurecast:

We still have an active sea breeze that will create afternoon thunderstorms in parts of southeast Texas. This is a hit and miss pattern but if you get hit these cells can bring a heavy amount of rain in a short amount of time. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Futurecast models all have some variety of scattered Saturday storms.

The weather prediction center has placed our region in a low chance for flooding Saturday. Give yourself extra time for driving.

There is a low threat for flooding.

By the end of the weekend highest rain totals could reach up to 3″. This could cause minor flooding.

Weekend rainfall totals should be up to 3 inches in isolated areas.

10-day forecast:

We saw 7 days in a row with measurable rainfall, which was the first time since February! That streak ended Thursday, but we still have a chance of rain the next 10-days.

Another wet week ahead

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves that have a low chance for development over the next five days. One is headed toward the Caribbean and then the Gulf of Mexico.

Two areas to watch in the tropics for future development

Below is a comparison for Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. The American model has a hurricane into Mexico after earlier computer runs had it in the Gulf! The European model has this as an open wave in Mexico but now has a hurricane off the coast of Florida. The American model is notorious for creating what are called “model-canes.” We need this system to get a better circulation before we can say for sure what we can expect on Labor Day. the bottom line is that without any specificity, both models are showing an increase in activity. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that will form in the tropics.