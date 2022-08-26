A typical summertime weather pattern starts today

Friday’s Forecast:

The frontal boundary we’ve been tracking the past several days has fallen apart and will not be the focus for thunderstorms today. However, we still have an active sea breeze that will create afternoon thunderstorms in parts of southeast Texas. This is a hit and miss pattern but if you get hit these cells can bring a heavy amount of rain in a short amount of time. There is no organized excessive rain or street flooding threat.

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our weekend forecast:

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. You may have to make minor adjustments to your weekend plans for some distruptive storms that form.

Temperatures in the lower 90s with a 40% chance of afternoon storms (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We saw 7 days in a row with measurable rainfall, which was the first time since February! That streak ended yesterday, but we still have a chance of rain the next 10-days.

What to expect through Sunday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves that have a low chance for development over the next five days. One is headed toward the Caribbean and then the Gulf of Mexico. Below is a comparison for Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. The American model has a hurricane in SE Texas! The European model has this as an open wave in Mexico. The American model is notorious for creating what are called “model-canes.” We need this system to get a better circulation before we can say for sure what we can expect on Labor Day. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that will form in the tropics.

Ad

20% chance these two disturbances become a tropical system in the next five days (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hurricane in SE Texas on Labor Day (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)