85º

LIVE

Weather

5 years later: How Harvey became a monster storm

KPRC 2 Staff

Tags: Weather, Hurricane Harvey, Houston, local

HOUSTON – This weeks marks five years since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez broke down how climate change influenced the storm. For his insights, watch the video at the top of the page.

MORE:

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.