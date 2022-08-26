5 years later: How Harvey became a monster storm

HOUSTON – This weeks marks five years since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast.
KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez broke down how climate change influenced the storm. For his insights, watch the video at the top of the page.
HOUSTON – This weeks marks five years since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast.
KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez broke down how climate change influenced the storm. For his insights, watch the video at the top of the page.
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.