Heavy rain expected today

Wednesday Forecast:

The front we’ve been tracking is stalled over southeast Texas. This will produce slow moving storm cells that are capable of dropping heavy rain in a short amount of time. There is a moderate threat for excessive rain which means street flooding is possible late this morning into early this afternoon.

Temperatures climb to the upper 80s with a 60% chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rainf Totals today:

I wouldn’t call this weather pattern today hit and miss, but there will be a few areas that won’t get much or any rain. However, don’t let your guard down, the cells that do form are capable of bringing heavy rain in short amount of time.

The purple and red areas represent 3-4" of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

It’s been a week since we’ve had above average temperatures and that stretch of average to below average temperatures stays with us through next week. We also have a chance of rain for the next 10-days.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves that have a low chance for development over the next five days. There is no chance of seeing development in the next two days. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that will form in the tropics.

