Active weather pattern this week

There is a flood watch until 7PM for our northern counties.

This morning’s forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are present this morning so plan on extra time for your morning commute. The primary concern would be localized street flooding for areas with poor drainage.

Additional heavy downpours are possible Tuesday morning

Flood Watch:

Some of our northern counties are under a Flood Watch, but that may change depending where the front stalls.

There is a flood watch until 7PM for our northern counties. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Flood threat today:

With the possibility of showers and a very tropical atmosphere we have a risk for flooding through the coast today. There is a level 2 threat on a scale of four for flooding today.

There is a level 2 threat on a scale of four for flooding today. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The severe weather threat today is very low but make sure you stay weather aware. Lightning, street flooding and even damaging winds can create a dangerous situation if you aren’t prepared.

Scattered showers and storms are possible today. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Flood threat Wednesday:

More storms are expected on Wednesday. There is a level 1 threat on a scale of four for flooding.

There is a low threat for flooding Wednesday. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The rain chances will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday starting in the morning and lasting into the afternoon.

Scattered showers are possible. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Temperatures today and for most of the week will be cooler than average. Rain will be a constant companion every day this week. The messiest days will likely be overnight Monday, Tuesday, with coastal rain chances Wednesday. We’ll get back to a more typical forecast late this week.

Ad

Rain chances are likely throughout the week. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

A tropical wave has a 20% chance of development this week. There is plenty of time to watch it for any signs of development. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that will form in the tropics.