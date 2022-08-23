Active weather pattern this week

This morning’s forecast:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are present this morning so plan on extra time for your morning commute. The primary concern would be localized street flooding for areas with poor drainage.
Flood Watch:
Some of our northern counties are under a Flood Watch, but that may change depending where the front stalls.
Flood threat today:
With the possibility of showers and a very tropical atmosphere we have a risk for flooding through the coast today. There is a level 2 threat on a scale of four for flooding today.
The severe weather threat today is very low but make sure you stay weather aware. Lightning, street flooding and even damaging winds can create a dangerous situation if you aren’t prepared.
Flood threat Wednesday:
More storms are expected on Wednesday. There is a level 1 threat on a scale of four for flooding.
The rain chances will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday starting in the morning and lasting into the afternoon.
10-day forecast:
Temperatures today and for most of the week will be cooler than average. Rain will be a constant companion every day this week. The messiest days will likely be overnight Monday, Tuesday, with coastal rain chances Wednesday. We’ll get back to a more typical forecast late this week.
Tracking the tropics:
A tropical wave has a 20% chance of development this week. There is plenty of time to watch it for any signs of development. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that will form in the tropics.