More rain through the rest of the weekend

Sunday Forecast:

The pattern Sunday will be familiar. Showers off the coast early will move inland late morning into the afternoon where there will be rain chances near 30-40% with high temperatures mostly in the upper 80s with a few 90s possible. There is a low risk for excessive rainfall but the ground is fairly wet in many areas so some runoff and street ponding is possible.

Rain chances remain high through early next week

Repeat chances for increased rain today.

Slow Moving Cool Front:

A slow moving cool front will slowly sag south across the state of Texas bringing heavy rain chances both Monday and Tuesday across much of the area. Because of the high amount of moisture and slow movement of the boundary, we will likely see a chance for heavy downpours which may lead to a threat for some minor flooding either day. This forecast will change as we get closer so be sure to check back with updates!

Some heavy rain chances are possible on Monday

10-day forecast:

Temperatures today and for most of next week will be cooler than normal. Rain will be a constant companion every day next week. Rainfall totals will be between 2-6″ and even higher in NE parts of Texas! A good chunk of drought busting for sure.

Rainy week ahead.

Tracking the tropics:

The low pressure area we’ve been watching, has now moved into Mexico and is falling apart over the next 24 hours. Some of the rain associated with the system will also slide north into the Southeast Texas region to help our rain chances stay elevated these next few days. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that will form in the tropics.

The leftovers of the tropical system will work into South Texas

A second tropical wave is coming off of the coast of Africa and has a 20% chance of development. There is plenty of time to watch it for any signs of development.