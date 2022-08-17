Triple digit heat today, strong storms tomorrow

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Wednesday will be a sizzling hot day with highs reaching 100 degrees.

Temperatures climb to 100 degrees this afternoon

If Houston (IAH) hits 100, it would be the 23rd day this year we have hit 100. Last year we never made it to 100 degrees.

We are currently in 4th place

Storms return Thursday:

We’re tracking a front that will get close to SE Texas Thursday. As it stalls north of us, it will provide the lift to bring strong thunderstorms Thursday. While the threats for severe weather and street flooding are low, it is possible tomorrow afternoon.

A strong line of thunderstorms arrives tomorrow afternoon

Street flooding is possible in these green areas

The threat is for wind damage as the storms move in tomorrow afternoon

10-day forecast:

After the 100 degree temperature Wednesday, temperatures lower slightly and settle into the mid-90s next week.

What to expect through Friday of next week

Tracking the tropics:

We are watching an area of storms in the Caribbean that has a 20% chance of development as it enters the Bay of Campeche. South Texas may get another round of rain from this at the end of the week. More likely is it falls apart before making it that far north. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates when storms form.

