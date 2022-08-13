Low pressure in the Gulf brings rain this weekend

Saturday forecast:

We are waking up to a few showers scattered around southeast Texas. We’ll get more rain off and on throughout the day. The flood threat is isolated to our coastal counties.

Showers around with highs in the low to mid 90s

Chances for heaviest rain is along the coast.

Our weekend forecast:

The area of low pressure in the Gulf will bring more rain Saturday before making land in South Texas Sunday. The low is on land Sunday and we return to a hit-and-miss storm pattern with temperatures heating up.

Showers sticking around but flood chances are slight

Tracking the tropics:

Frank was talking about this low yesterday. The National Hurricane Center has now given this a 10% chance of becoming a tropical system before it makes land in south Texas Saturday/Sunday. Our rain this weekend comes from this low. Make sure you’re the first to know if this become a tropical depression or storm by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

Slight chances of development of system in Gulf.

10-day forecast:

We start next week in a drier and hotter weather pattern. It looks like near the end of the week a front may bring more much need rain to southeast Texas.

