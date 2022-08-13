Low pressure in the Gulf brings rain this weekend

Saturday forecast:
We are waking up to a few showers scattered around southeast Texas. We’ll get more rain off and on throughout the day. The flood threat is isolated to our coastal counties.
Our weekend forecast:
The area of low pressure in the Gulf will bring more rain Saturday before making land in South Texas Sunday. The low is on land Sunday and we return to a hit-and-miss storm pattern with temperatures heating up.
Tracking the tropics:
Frank was talking about this low yesterday. The National Hurricane Center has now given this a 10% chance of becoming a tropical system before it makes land in south Texas Saturday/Sunday. Our rain this weekend comes from this low. Make sure you’re the first to know if this become a tropical depression or storm by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.
10-day forecast:
We start next week in a drier and hotter weather pattern. It looks like near the end of the week a front may bring more much need rain to southeast Texas.