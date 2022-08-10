Heavy rain moving through parts of Houston

Rain chances are likely, and flooding is possible.

Tonight’s forecast:

Rain chances ramp up this evening with the highest likelihood of seeing storms between 6PM-11PM. These storms could be a bit rowdy with frequent lightning strikes, and heavy downpours that could lead to flooding.

Our eastern counties have a low chance of street flooding

Once the storms pass through, expect mostly dry but warm conditions during the overnight hours

Expect mostly dry conditions after midnight.

Thursday - more rain and low chance of flooding:

We will see a 60% chance for storms throughout the day Thursday that comes with a flood threat.

Storms will be widespread.

This is a really good weather pattern for our ongoing drought. We’re expecting heavy, soaking rain which is much better than the hit and miss pattern we’ve had the past two weeks. This is the kind of pattern that makes a dent in a drought. But be aware good things can become dangerous if we get too much rain at once. While the chance of street flooding is low, there is a chance through Friday.

This area of low pressure moves west Thursday

Low chance of street flooding Thursday

Thursday night Forecasting Change:

Tune in Thursday night at 7pm on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+ for “Forecasting Change.” This is an hour long program updating our hurricane season and the ongoing drought in Texas. We’ll also answer your questions live on any topic. Join us!

Hurricanes & Severe Weather Update at 7pm Thursday

Tracking the tropics:

An area of storms in the eastern Atlantic has a 20% chance to become our next named storm. Danielle is the next name up. It is having a hard time forming because of dust and wind shear. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

There is a 20% chance of seeing a tropical system form in the next five days.

10-day forecast:

Rain chances climb and temperatures lower through Friday. Next week we head toward a dry and hit and miss storm pattern.