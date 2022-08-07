Rain chances continue into the work week

Sunday’s Forecast:

Some scattered showers are cropping up across the area, however, there is still plenty of heat with most areas sitting in the mid 90s.

Showers and storms will wind down around dinner time

Most 100 degree days in a year:

With Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s high of 101 degrees we are now in 4th place for the most 100 degree days in a year. Records go back to 1889.

2022 is in fourth.

10-day forecast:

There are a no days next week where we will climb to near 100 degrees, thankfully! However, rain chances will hold around 20-30% for most of the week until a dying cool front will sag close to us by the end of the week. It won’t bring much in the way of cool air but it will beef up our rain chances.

Rain chances will continue through the rest of the week

Tracking the tropics:

After what seems like weeks of inactivity, the Tropics may be waking up a bit. The National Hurricane Center has indicated an area in the eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance of development into a tropical system in the next five days. Long-range models do not appear to make it a threat for the mainland US but we’ll be watching!

40% chance for tropical storm development in the next five days.

NOAA and CSU updated their tropical forecast on Thursday and both groups still expect an above average season. The presence of La Nina, weaker Atlantic trade winds, an active west African monsoon and a strong Bermuda high helped the forecasters determine the numbers being above average. The total number of named storms and major hurricanes has decreased by one from NOAA due to some variability in the Sea Surface Temperatures across the Atlantic. No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.