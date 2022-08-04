More triple digit heat, heat advisories and isolated showers this afternoon

Thursday’s Forecast:
An area of high pressure continues to influence our weather. Temperatures climb to 100 degrees with a 20% chance of rain. While isolated, the cells that develop will be strong.
Low flood threat Friday:
This excessive heat doesn’t last long. A small area of low pressure drifts in Friday bringing the potential for widespread rain as well a low chance of flooding. This weather pattern change will result in an almost ten degree drop in temperatures.
Most 100 degree days in a year:
With Tuesday and Wednesday’s high of 101 degrees we are now in tied in 4th place with the year 2000, for the most 100 degree days in a year. Records go back to 1889.
10-day forecast:
Temperatures are near average after Friday.
Tracking the topics:
No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. We are more than 1/3 of the way through the season but 92% of seasonal activity is to come. August through October accounts for 78% of tropical storm days and 96% of major hurricane days. So far we’ve had three named storms. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.