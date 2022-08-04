More triple digit heat, heat advisories and isolated showers this afternoon

Noon to 8pm our northern and western counties are under a heat advisory

Thursday’s Forecast:

An area of high pressure continues to influence our weather. Temperatures climb to 100 degrees with a 20% chance of rain. While isolated, the cells that develop will be strong.

100 degrees with a 20% chance of strong storms (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low flood threat Friday:

This excessive heat doesn’t last long. A small area of low pressure drifts in Friday bringing the potential for widespread rain as well a low chance of flooding. This weather pattern change will result in an almost ten degree drop in temperatures.

Highest chances from Houston to the east and south (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Most 100 degree days in a year:

With Tuesday and Wednesday’s high of 101 degrees we are now in tied in 4th place with the year 2000, for the most 100 degree days in a year. Records go back to 1889.

2022 is tied for fourth. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Temperatures are near average after Friday.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. We are more than 1/3 of the way through the season but 92% of seasonal activity is to come. August through October accounts for 78% of tropical storm days and 96% of major hurricane days. So far we’ve had three named storms. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

Ad

We are headed into the heart of our hurricane season (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)