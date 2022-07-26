Heat & rain this Tuesday

Temperatures in the mid and upper-90s with a 30%-40% chance of afternoon storms

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Tuesday will be similar to what we saw Monday. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90s with a few storms forming in the afternoon. If you get the storms expect a quick cool down and heavy rain.

Temperatures climb to the upper 90s with a 30% chance of rain

Record-setting hot July:

It has been a HOT July! Temperatures have been in the upper 90s to 100+ degrees for all but five days this month. We finally broke our stretch of 5 straight 100-degree days last Friday.

We missed 100 degrees two days in a row

Despite failing to reach 100 degrees the past four days, Houston is still on track to set the hottest July on record. Records go back to May 1, 1889.

Records go back to May 1, 1889

The other thing to watch is how many 100-degree days we have this month. 1980 set the record with 18 100-degree days. So far we are at 13 putting us in third place behind 1980 and 1998.

We may beat the record for most 100s in July.

10-day Forecast:

While temperatures are still above average, I don’t have any triple digit temperatures in this 10-day forecast. The biggest reason is we no longer have a dome of high pressure brining unrelenting heat. We also have a chance of rain every afternoon through this weekend.

What to expect through Thursday of next week

Tracking The Topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.