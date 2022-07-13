One more day of triple digit heat

Wednesday’s forecast:

We are stuck in a rut. Today will be the sixth day in a row of Houston getting triple digit heat. We’ll also get more hit and miss thunderstorms. Hang in there, changes are coming tomorrow.

Triple digit temps with a heat index of 108 degrees

Our hope Thursday:

The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will track far enough west to bring us our best chance of rain this week. We have a 40% chance to get widespread rain Thursday morning.

A 40% chance of widespread rain Thursday morning

Blazing Hot July:

If you feel like we’ve been way hotter than we should be for the month of July so far, you would be right. Temperatures have been soaring in the upper 90s to 100+ for all but one day this month. And Galveston has set a record high minimum temperature 10 days in a row! Our mornings have been at 84 to 85 degrees since July 3rd.

Triple digit heat five days in a row

Record high minimum temperatures for 10-days in a row!

10-day Forecast:

As you can see, besides Thursday and Friday, we don’t get much of a break from this unrelenting heat. In fact, the triple digit heat is back next week.

What to expect through Friday of next week

Tracking The Topics:

The low pressure disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will not become tropical. We’ve been talking about how disorganized this area is, and it won’t get its act together. The hope is we get a few good showers from this through the weekend. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

