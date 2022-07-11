Heat warnings and storms in southeast Texas

Houston 102 and feeling like 112 degrees this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Heat Advisories/Warnings extended through Monday evening:

In effect until 8 p.m. Monday night

We’ll once again get highs soaring into the triple digits Monday afternoon. The heat index will make it feel like 106-112 degrees!

Our northern and western areas are in an Excessive Heat Warning, which means the actual temperatures will reach 105 with the “Feels Like” temps between 108-114 degrees!

What it will feel like today in SE Texas

Record highs in Houston Sunday :

Records have been kept in Houston since 1889 and Sunday we tied the all-time July record high. We hit 105 degrees at Bush Intercontinental. We also set record highs from Galveston to College Station.

Hottest July day in recorded Houston history

College Station, one degree off their all time high of 112 from September 4, 2000

10-day Forecast:

The area of high pressure that is brining this dangerous heat moves northeast Tuesday. That movement will lower temperatures slightly and also allow for a chance of rain this week. The storms in the Gulf of Mexico will determine how much rain we receive this week as well as how hot it will get. More on Tracking the Tropics below.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week

Tracking The Topics:

The National Hurricane Center has hatched a disorganized area of rain in the northern gulf. There is a 30% chance it becomes a tropical system at the end of the week. If it remains disorganized we could get rain fron this through the weekend. If it gets organized and remains to the east of us, we’ll be dry Friday through the weekend. We’ll keep you posted. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

