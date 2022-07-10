Excessive heat warnings continue in effect as heat index values climb to 105-110 degrees

Heat Advisories/Warnings Extended Into Sunday:

Heat Advisory for the entire area until 8 p.m. Sunday night

We’ll once again see highs soaring into the triple digits for many spots Sunday afternoon. The Heat Advisory is in effect because our “Feels Like” temps will range from 102-108. Areas in our northern viewing areas are under an Excessive Heat Warning, which means the actual temperatures could reach 105 with the “Feels Like” temps between 105-114 degrees!

Dangerous heat is again in the forecast for Sunday

Our weekend:

We’ll have consistent triple-digit heat through Monday. Houston has a heat advisory today with heat index values above 108 degrees. And we’ll challenge record highs today and again possibly on Monday.

Triple digit heat again tomorrow!

10-day Forecast:

There is hope on our long-range forecast. Once we get through this weekend a front will sag into southeast Texas next week. This pattern change may bring several rounds of rain with temperatures 10 degrees lower than where we are this weekend.

Record and dangerous heat next two days ahead of some relief.

Texas Burn Bans:

75% of Texas are under burn bans as we continue to get hot and dry weather across the state. You’ll notice Chambers county is not in a ban. Last week they received several inches of rain. Aside from Chambers County, all of Southeast Texas will likely stay under burn bans until we get measurable rainfall totaling several inches.

Most of Texas counties have burn bans in place!

Tracking The Topics:

The tropics are quiet for the next 5 days. There is a lot of Saharan dust across much of the Atlantic Basin and has been surpressing any new tropical development over the last few days.

