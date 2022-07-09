Heat warnings in effect this weekend as heat index values climb to 105-110 degrees

Heat Warnings and Advisories for region all day

Saturday’s Forecast:

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas through 9 p.m. tonight as “feels like” temperatures reach 108 to 110!

Areas in our northern viewing areas are under an Excessive Heat Warning, which means the actual temperatures could reach 105 with the “Feels Like” temps between 105-114 degrees!

Heat Warnings and Advisories for region all day

Our weekend:

We’ll have consistent triple-digit heat through Monday. Houston has a heat advisory this weekend with heat index values above 108 degrees. And we’ll challenge record highs.

Hot with record breaking temperatures possible the next three days!

Temps start warm and finish hot!

10-day Forecast:

There is hope on our long-range forecast. Once we get through this weekend a front will sag into southeast Texas next week. This pattern change may bring several rounds of rain with temperatures 10 degrees lower than where we are this weekend.

Record hot temperatures this weekend with slight rain chances next week

Texas Burn Bans:

75% of Texas are under burn bans as we continue to get hot and dry weather across the state. You’ll notice Chambers county is not in a ban. Last week they received several inches of rain. Aside from Chambers County, all of Southeast Texas will likely stay under burn bans until we get measurable rainfall totaling several inches.

Every county except Chambers is under a burn ban in SE Texas

Tracking The Topics:

The tropics are quiet for the next 5 days.

Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.