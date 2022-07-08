Heat warnings are in effect this Friday as heat index values climb to 108-110 degrees

Most of SE Texas is under a heat advisory 10am to 8pm

Friday’s Forecast:

A heat advisory goes into effect from 10am to 8pm. For now, the heat advisory does not include Houston and Harris county or our coastal cities. In these areas the heat index is expected to climb to 107 degrees. North of Houston the actual temperature will climb above 103 degrees. West of Harris county the heat index will range from 108 to 110 degrees. Your body has a hard time cooling itself when temperatures are this hot so be careful today.

Triple digit heat back today in SE Texas (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Futurecast heat index values at 4pm today (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our weekend:

We’ll have consistent triple digit heat through Sunday. Most likely Houston will go into a heat advisory this weekend with heat index values above 108 degrees. And we’ll challenge record highs.

What to expect through Sunday in Houston (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

There is hope on our long range forecast. Once we get through this weekend a front will sag into SE Texas next week. It may stall near us and if that happens we’ll get several rounds of rain with temperatures 10 degrees lower than where we are this weekend.

What to expect through Sunday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Texas Burn Bans:

75% of Texas are under burn bans as we continue to get hot and dry weather across the state. You’ll notice Chambers county is not in a ban. Last week they received several inches of rain. Aside from Chambers County, all of Southeast Texas will likely stay under burn bans until we get measureable rainfall totalling several inches.

Ad

Every county except Chambers is under a burn ban in SE Texas (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Topics:

The tropics are quiet for the next 5 days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.