Small chance of rain before triple digit heat takes over

Thursday’s Forecast:

Just like Wednesday, a few afternoon downpours are possible but they will be isolated. Areas that don’t get rain will climb to the upper 90s. This will be our last chance to get rain this week.

Temperatures climb to the upper-90s with a 20% chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Texas Burn Bans:

75% of Texas are under burn bans as we continue to get hot and dry weather across the state. You’ll notice Chambers county is not in a ban. Last week they received several inches of rain. Aside from Chambers County, all of Southeast Texas will likely stay under burn bans until we get measureable rainfall totalling several inches.

Every county except Chambers is under a burn ban in SE Texas (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

“July Fry” is back as high pressure takes over and moves temps back to 100 by the weekend. We may see Heat Advisories expand across our area as “feels like” temperatures climb to the 108 degree range. We don’t get a break from the heat until next week when we could get a more active sea breeze weather pattern.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Topics:

The tropics are quiet for the next 5 days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

