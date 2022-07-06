30% chance of rain with temperatures in the upper 90s today

Wedensday’s Forecast:

While it won’t feel different outside, a few of us may receive a showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. A disturbance, or small area of low pressure, moves through SE Texas today and tomorrow.

Temperatures climb to the upper 90s with a 30% chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Texas Burn Bans:

75% of Texas are under burn bans. And more Texas counties have issued burn bans as we continue to see very hot and dry conditions across the state. Aside from Chambers County, all of Southeast Texas will likely stay under burn bans until we get measureable rainfall totalling several inches.

Every county except Chambers is under a burn ban in SE Texas (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

“July Fry” is back as high pressure takes over and moves temps back to 100 by the weekend. There may be heat warnings issued Friday through Monday if the humidity can bring heat index values up to 108 degrees.

What to expect in Houston through Friday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Topics:

Hurricane Bonnie is in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Bonnie is only one of two storms that crossed basins, going from the Atlantic/Gulf to the Pacific and kept its name. Usually storms get a name change when they cross basins. But a new policy by the hurricane center lets the storm keep its name if it keeps its tropical storm strength, which Bonnie did. Otto in 2016 was the other storm that kept its name. Otherwise, the rest of the tropics are quiet for the next 5 days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

