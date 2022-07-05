Temperatures near 100 degrees this week

Tuesday’s Forecast:

It’s a warm and humid start to our Tuesday with Galveston setting a record warm morning temperature. We’ll heat up to the uppper-90s this afternoon with a southerly breeze 10-15mph. A stray shower is possible later today but it will be mostly hot and day.

Temperatures heat up to the upper-90s this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

“July Fry” is back as high pressure takes over and moves temps back to 100 by the weekend. There may be heat warnings issued if the humidity can bring heat index values up to 108 degrees. Rain chances will be hard to come by as hot high pressure will dominate much of the week.

What to expect through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Topics:

Hurricane Bonnie is in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Bonnie is only one of two storms that crossed basins, going from the Atlantic/Gulf to the Pacific and kept its name. Usually storms get a name change when they cross basins. But a new policy by the hurricane center lets the storm keep its name if it keeps its tropical storm strength, which Bonnie did. Otto in 2016 was the other storm that kept its name. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

