July fry moves back in for the holiday weekend

Fourth of July Weekend:

We’ll be dry and hot for the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs will push back into the mid 90s so make sure to hydrate if you’re heading out for fireworks! Rain chances will dip back down below 10% for the remainder of the weekend.

Fireworks Forecast:

Tracking The Topics:

Colin has been downgraded to a depression and continues to cause issues along the Carolina coast. The National Hurricane Center, gives a 0% chance now of development over the next 5 days for an area of storms in the eastern Carribbean. Tropical Storm Bonnie is now emerging in the Eastern Pacific moving west at 16mph and is forecast to become a CAT 2 Hurricane by Tuesday south of Mexico. Make sure you’re prepared for our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

10-day Forecast:

Temperatures heat up for the rest of this 4th of July weekend. The “July Fry” is back as high pressure takes over and moves temps back to near 100 by next weekend! Be careful in this heat!

