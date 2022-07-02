Rain Moves Out, July Fry Moves Back In!

Fourth of July Weekend:

After a soggy day on Friday for some, high pressure is set to take over this weekend but not before we deal with showers today. We’re seeing showers this morning and will see them die down later this afternoon. Not a washout kind of day but an occasional shower today will be probable. We’re looking at 30-50% chances with the higher rain chances on the east of 59. We’ll be dry and hot for the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs will push back into the mid 90s so make sure to hydrate if you’re heading out for fireworks!

We're seeing showers this morning and will see showers today (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Weekend Forecast:

Showers today will give way to hot and drier conditions (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Topics:

Once our tropical low (which never became more than that but still dropped a ton of rain in spots!) moves out, things appear to stay fairly quiet over the holiday weekend. Colin formed early this morning off the coast of South Carolina as a Tropical Storm with wind of 40mph and gusts of 50 mph. The National Hurricane Center, gives a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days for an area of storms in the eastern Carribbean. Make sure you’re prepared for our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

Colin forms off the South Carolina coast will move away from land later today. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Now that the low moves out of SE Texas, temperatures heat up this 4th of July weekend. The “July Fry” is back as high pressure takes over and moves temps back to near 100 by next weekend!