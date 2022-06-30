Flood threat today and Friday

Thursday’s forecast:

While the area of low pressure in the Gulf hasn’t gotten more organized, the tropical rain can still bring street flooding to SE Texas. Most of the rain (1″-4″) will fall south of I-10 today. Tropical rain is usually more intense and that will be the issue today and tomorrow. The flood threat has gone up from a low threat yesterday to a moderate threat today. Temperatures will be in the 80s this afternoon.

1-4" is possible in the areas that get rain

Temperatures in the 80s with street flooding possible

Friday’s forecast & two day rain totals:

The flood threat expands north reaching Livingston. Two-day rain totals along our coastal cities could be 5-10″. Because of the drought we can handle this amount and even handle the intensity of 2″ of rain falling an hour. However, if you live in a low lying or poor drainage area street flooding is possible.

Forecast for how much rain will fall. Our coastal areas could get 4-10".

Flood threat expands north Friday

Low pressure in the Gulf:

Our tropical trouble comes from this low. Hurricane hunters flew into this storm system yesterday and discovered it is a broad area of low pressure with still no organization. As it moves north is does have a 40% chance of becoming a short-lived tropical depression.

40% chance it becomes a tropical depression before tomorrow

10-day Forecast:

The widespread rain will keep temperatures in the mid and upper-80s Thursday and Friday. Once the low moves out of SE Texas, temperatures heat up this 4th of July weekend.

What to expect through Saturday of next week

Tracking the tropics:

Potential tropical cyclone two could become Tropical Storm Bonnie at any moment. It is moving due west and will hit Central American Friday. Make sure you’re prepared for our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.