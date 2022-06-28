Most of the rain falling today will be south of I-10

Thursday looks like the most widespread and heaviest rain this week

Tuesday forecast:

The disorganized area of low pressure is far enough south that the rain we get today will be south of I-10. Temperatures will climb to the mid-90s with a light northeasterly wind 5-10 mph.

Temperatures climb to the mid-90s with a 30% chance of rain south of I-10

All of the rain falls south of I-10 this Tuesday

Low pressure in the Gulf:

A disorganized area of low pressure is moving west and it will determine where most of the rain falls through Friday. This low has a 30% chance to become a tropical depression before it makes land on Thursday. With ocean temperatures in the upper 80s, we have to watch this closely. The latest models have this tracking closer to Houston Thursday. If it follows this track more rain is expected at the end of the week. There is now a low threat of flooding in parts of SE Texas.

A 30% chance this becomes a tropical depression before Thursday

1"-5" of rain is possible Wednesday through Friday in SE Texas

With the low tracking east we now have a low threat of flooding in parts of SE Texas

10-day Forecast:

The widespread rain may keep temperatures in the mid and upper-80s Thursday and Friday. Once the low moves out of SE Texas, temperatures heat up this 4th of July weekend.

What to expect through Thursday of next week

Tracking the Tropics:

Potential tropical cyclone two will most likely become Bonnie later today. It is tracking west heading toward Central American. It may become a hurricane before making land on Saturday.

Make sure you're prepared for the rest of the season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.