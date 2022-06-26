Triple digit heat through Sunday, MUCH needed rain on the way

Sunday’s Forecast:

After hitting 100 on Saturday in many locations, we’re poised to see another round of triple digit heat for Sunday. So, be careful with this intense heat again!

We may see an isolated storm or two but the heat will be the real story. We’ll finally start to see some changes coming with a cool front nosing into the region on Monday.

Near triple digit heat again for Sunday afternoon

Big change in the weather pattern starting Monday:

There is hope from this unrelenting heat and mostly dry weather. A cold front moves into the state Monday.

That should help to trigger off more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the area. The front is expected to stall out around the coast sometime Tuesday, which will help to fire off more showers and thunderstorms for a few days next week, with much-needed rain!

A cool front should help to trigger showers and thunderstorms

A potential low pressure system may help bring much needed rain chances this week

10-day Forecast:

A cold front will completely change our weather pattern for the early part of next week. We’ll start the month of July with seasonable summer temperatures, no triple digits for now.

After another hot one today, we'll see a wet week ahead (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

The tropics are starting to wake up as they generally do this time of summer. There is a 70% chance for tropical development in the next five days in the eastern Atlantic. The long-range models have this moving almost directly east to west headed toward Central America.

Closer to home, we’re watching an area in the northern Gulf where thunderstorms will have a 20% chance of developing into something tropical.

We may see a weak system that could beef up our rain chances this coming week

Increasing chances for "Bonnie" to form in the Atlantic (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)